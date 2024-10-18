Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Up 7.4% – Still a Buy?

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.32. 3,420,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 5,504,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Redfin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $33,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,720 shares in the company, valued at $663,410. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 98.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 89,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 44,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,191,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,127 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 25.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,173,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 445,486 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

