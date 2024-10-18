Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $998.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,112.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,039.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,252.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,116.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

