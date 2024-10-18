Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RGA. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.62.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $219.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $144.74 and a twelve month high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

