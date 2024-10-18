Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $141.13 and last traded at $141.82. 19,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 661,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.98.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,552.61, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day moving average is $148.74.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,328,540.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 206.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 138.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

