Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upgraded Repsol to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Repsol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Repsol Stock Performance

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.74. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repsol will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

