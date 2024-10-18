Request Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $75.55 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0983 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $75.55 million and approximately $595,379.86 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,373.69 or 1.00036667 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00013281 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007634 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000901 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006360 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00068774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09624109 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $806,172.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

