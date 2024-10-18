Reviewing Mangoceuticals (MGRX) and The Competition

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mangoceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.7% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mangoceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mangoceuticals $866,792.00 -$9.21 million -6.16 Mangoceuticals Competitors $2.39 billion $82.32 million 15.73

Volatility & Risk

Mangoceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals. Mangoceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Mangoceuticals has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mangoceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 3.97, meaning that their average share price is 297% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mangoceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Mangoceuticals Competitors 36 288 416 146 2.76

As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.29%. Given Mangoceuticals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mangoceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Mangoceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mangoceuticals -1,053.93% -243.34% -200.73% Mangoceuticals Competitors -816.62% -48.14% -36.60%

Summary

Mangoceuticals rivals beat Mangoceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Mangoceuticals Company Profile

Mangoceuticals, Inc. develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. has a marketing agreement with Marius Pharmaceuticals, LLC to market and sell KYZATREX, an oral testosterone replacement therapy product under the PRIME program. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

