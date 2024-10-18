RFG Advisory LLC Buys 3,724 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $269.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $270.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

