RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,400,000 after buying an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after buying an additional 56,416 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,325,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,904,000 after buying an additional 42,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 434,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,784,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $272.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $274.99.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

