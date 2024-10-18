RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $34.74 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

