RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,061,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,704 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.58% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $54,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% during the 1st quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,945,000 after buying an additional 3,958,828 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $162,690,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,979.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,794,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,198 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,202.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,602,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,334,000 after buying an additional 1,533,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,689,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,740,000 after buying an additional 1,144,645 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

