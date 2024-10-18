RFG Advisory LLC Has $14.71 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $181.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.97.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

