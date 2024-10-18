RFG Advisory LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

