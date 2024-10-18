RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $415.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $383.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.20. The firm has a market cap of $412.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Melius Research started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.