Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 5.5% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $15,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IUSV traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $97.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,303. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $97.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average of $90.55.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

