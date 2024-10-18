Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RIGL

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 67,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,327. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $265.78 million, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.94. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 252,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 49,223 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 198,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,012,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.