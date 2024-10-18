RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.10 and traded as high as C$19.98. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$19.80, with a volume of 542,921 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REI.UN shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.12.

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

