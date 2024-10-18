Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading 1.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.71. Approximately 21,122 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 17,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.66.
Robex Resources Stock Up 3.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.60. The company has a market cap of C$413.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11.
Robex Resources (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Robex Resources had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of C$39.32 million for the quarter.
About Robex Resources
Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.
