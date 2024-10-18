Ronald W. Kisling Sells 7,449 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $53,930.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 558,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,003.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.31. 4,308,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,789. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $998.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.62 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Fastly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,581,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,152,000 after acquiring an additional 657,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,906,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,942,000 after buying an additional 162,659 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $13,724,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Fastly by 94.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 960,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 466,560 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Fastly by 461.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 756,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 621,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

