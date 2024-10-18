Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,232,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,320,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,460,000 after buying an additional 2,708,534 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,039,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,739,000 after buying an additional 1,452,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,695,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,618,566,000 after buying an additional 964,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $29,254,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY stock opened at $126.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $126.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.20. The firm has a market cap of $179.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.