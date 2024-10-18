Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) vs. Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Critical Analysis

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.8% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entain and Rush Street Interactive”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entain N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive $801.55 million 3.10 -$18.31 million ($0.17) -65.00

Profitability

Entain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rush Street Interactive.

This table compares Entain and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entain N/A N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive -0.84% -12.45% -6.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Entain and Rush Street Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entain 1 2 1 0 2.00 Rush Street Interactive 0 2 4 0 2.67

Rush Street Interactive has a consensus target price of $11.17, indicating a potential upside of 1.06%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Entain.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats Entain on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entain

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name. It also offers online casino and sports betting under the Optibet name; online bingo under the Gala Bingo; online bingo under the Foxy Bingo name; sportsbetting and gaming under the Sports Interaction and Vistabet names; games under the Nutz and laimz names; game under the boost casino name; online gaming under the Borgata Bingo name; bingo and casino under the Foxy Games name; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker under the betboo; and management software solutions for racing and sportsbooks under the Stadium name. In addition, the company operates sports betting and iGaming under the BetMGM and Sportingbet names; sports betting under the Ladbrokes Australia, TAB NZ, and STS names; Gioco Digitale, a casino platform; Ladbrokes.be, a sports betting outlet; online casino under the NinjaCasino and PartyCasino names; casino and live casino under the Gala Casino name; online poker under the partypoker name; sports under the Neds and Klondaika names; and iGaming platform under the Finnplay name. Entain Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Douglas, Isle of Man.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse, and RushBet brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

