Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Up 5.5% – Should You Buy?

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 161,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 359,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$135.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$96.44 million for the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a return on equity of 223.48% and a net margin of 58.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

