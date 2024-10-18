Sard Wealth Management Group LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sard Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.24. 70,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,910. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.16. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $137.26. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

