Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,257 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $135.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The company has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 106.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

