Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Objectivity Squared LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,194,000 after purchasing an additional 70,330 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $193.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $193.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.60. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

