Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$25.89 and last traded at C$25.71, with a volume of 77485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.95.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.47. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Seabridge Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Julie Rachynski sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.45, for a total transaction of C$29,944.20. In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.06, for a total value of C$48,956.38. Also, Senior Officer Julie Rachynski sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.45, for a total transaction of C$29,944.20. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,819 shares of company stock valued at $86,386. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

