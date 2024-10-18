Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,669 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,028,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,532 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 10.3% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 129.1% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 976,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,604,000 after purchasing an additional 550,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $36.69 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

