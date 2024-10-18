Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 24,927 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,927 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,358,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,789 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,565,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,023,000 after purchasing an additional 258,459 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 835,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,716,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,668,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $37.46 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $37.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

