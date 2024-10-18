Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.40.
ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 903.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
