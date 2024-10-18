Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sensata Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 903.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.