SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on S. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on S

SentinelOne Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of S stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $26.89. The stock had a trading volume of 909,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,719. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. SentinelOne has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.67.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,539,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,299,274.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,539,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,299,274.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $343,283.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,692.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,850 shares of company stock worth $11,034,964 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.