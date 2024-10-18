SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on S. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Baird R W raised SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on S

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S opened at $26.03 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $343,283.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,692.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,539,859.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,299,274.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $343,283.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,692.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,034,964. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.