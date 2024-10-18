Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.72 (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 78.55 ($1.03) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,810.10. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 72.80 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.30 ($1.15). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Stewart bought 25,243 shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £19,941.97 ($26,040.70). 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

