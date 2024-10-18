ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Jacqueline P. Canney Sells 353 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $917.12 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $949.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $188.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.09, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $872.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $790.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $915.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $914.15.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

