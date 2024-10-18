ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $1,020.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $825.00 to $1,020.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $914.15.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $917.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $188.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $949.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $872.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $790.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,267 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,447. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

