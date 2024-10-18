ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $980.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $850.00 to $980.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOW. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $914.15.

Shares of NOW opened at $917.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $872.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $790.68. The company has a market capitalization of $188.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $949.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,267 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,447 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 83.4% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $963,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 216.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

