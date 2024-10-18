Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Trading Up 207.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF – Get Free Report) traded up 207.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 22,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Shimao Group Stock Up 207.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

About Shimao Group

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in the People’s Republic of China. The company develops and invests residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; management services; and property management activities.

