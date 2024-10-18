Short Interest in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Decreases By 5.3%

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 872,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

AKR opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 305.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $24.73.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 950.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKR. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

