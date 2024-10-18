Short Interest in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Declines By 7.9%

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,080,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 31,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.
Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $69.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
