Short Interest in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Declines By 7.9%

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,080,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 31,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 44.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 6.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Aptiv by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $69.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

