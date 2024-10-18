Short Interest in BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Increases By 5.4%

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,111,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 4,851,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.4 days.

BT Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. BT Group has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.01.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

