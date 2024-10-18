Short Interest in BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Increases By 5.4%

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,111,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 4,851,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.4 days.
BT Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. BT Group has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.01.
BT Group Company Profile
