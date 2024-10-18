Short Interest in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Expands By 6.7%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 6,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 15,281 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $596,723.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,748,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,276,738.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 15,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $596,723.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,748,444 shares in the company, valued at $68,276,738.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $1,503,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,223,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,081,042.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,389,817 shares of company stock worth $43,755,386. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $37.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -208.94 and a beta of 2.24. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $40.37.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

