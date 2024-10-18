Short Interest in Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Grows By 7.5%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Kingfisher stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kingfisher has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $8.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGFHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kingfisher from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

Further Reading

