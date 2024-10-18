Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Signify Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

Featured Stories

