Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Silvaco Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Silvaco Group from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of Silvaco Group stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30. Silvaco Group has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Silvaco Group will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVCO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvaco Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Silvaco Group during the second quarter worth $1,182,000. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,596,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

