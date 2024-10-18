Sivota (LON:SIV) Stock Price Down 53.3% – Here’s Why

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 53.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). 175,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6,366% from the average session volume of 2,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Sivota Trading Down 53.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.34. The company has a market capitalization of £440,650.00, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of -0.82.

About Sivota

(Get Free Report)

Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, operates a digital experience software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, creators, and e-commerce businesses to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sivota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sivota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.