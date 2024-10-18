Sivota (LON:SIV) Stock Price Down 53.3% – Here’s Why

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 53.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). 175,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6,366% from the average session volume of 2,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).
Sivota Trading Down 53.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.34. The company has a market capitalization of £440,650.00, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of -0.82.
About Sivota
Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, operates a digital experience software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, creators, and e-commerce businesses to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
