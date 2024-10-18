SKALE Network Trading Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $223.68 million and $49.78 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network was first traded on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,976,541,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,894,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

