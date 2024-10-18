Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Sells 266 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $175.98 billion, a PE ratio of 104.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

