Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.69. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 33,644 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smart Powerr in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

