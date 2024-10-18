Solayer SOL (SSOL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.73 Million

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Solayer SOL token can currently be bought for approximately $158.84 or 0.00232185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solayer SOL has a total market cap of $106.28 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Solayer SOL has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solayer SOL Token Profile

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 1,024,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs. The official website for Solayer SOL is solayer.org.

Buying and Selling Solayer SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 1,011,213.01458323. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 156.81287015 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,139,991.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

