Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,009.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 22.7% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $651,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.57.

NYSE:PH traded down $2.72 on Friday, hitting $637.12. The company had a trading volume of 89,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $604.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $646.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

