Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Purchases 198 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 16,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 23,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 346,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,519. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $57.69.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

